CASDA Hosts Events In Honor Of Sexual Assault Awareness Month

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Center Against Sexual and Domestic Abuse, better known as CASDA, will be hosting events throughout the month for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

The first event happened over in Superior Monday at the Douglas County Courthouse where Mayor Jim Paine offered his proclamation to make April Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

CASDA is hoping to bring awareness to the issues of sexual violence and to help people understand how there are systems of oppression such as racism, sexism, and others that put some people at a higher risk of experiencing sexual assault and domestic violence.

The national theme this year is, “Drawing Connections: Prevention Demands Equity.”

“This theme is a constant reminder that we can trace the lines from sexual violence to systems of oppression. And we can’t end sexual violence without also addressing the barriers that many survivors experience because of intersexual to their identity,” said Ellie Warring, Sexual Assault Program Coordinator at CASDA.

The Douglas County District Attorney was also at the opening event to discuss how his office handles sexual assault cases.

“There’s nothing that’s standard about this crime at all. Recognizing that each victim is different, has different needs, and considering the circumstances that have shaped how their case has gotten to me is important,” said Mark Fruehauf, District Attorney for Douglas County.

The next event CASDA is hosting is on Thursday at UWS where survivors are sharing their stories through decorated shirts as part of the national movement, “The Clothesline Project.”