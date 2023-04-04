City Of Duluth Provides Winter Storm Update

DULUTH, Minn. — The City of Duluth shared an update Tuesday afternoon on the winter storm passing through the Northland.

City of Duluth staff are monitoring storm forecasts provided by NWS Duluth today. The National Weather Service in Duluth is forecasting a Winter Storm Warning for northeast Minnesota that will bring messy conditions, with the potential for heavy snow, freezing rain, sleet, rain, very strong winds, impacted visibility, and thunderstorms. As always, we encourage you to follow the National Weather Service in Duluth for details on the forecast.

Thank you to City of Duluth street maintenance crews who will be out day and night plowing, sanding, and salting to keep our roads safe for buses, police, fire, ambulance, and other vehicles.

The City asks residents to be safe and patient as this storm impacts driving conditions, possible lakeshore flooding, and please exercise caution while traveling. With the possibility of lakeshore flooding caused by high winds and waves from Lake Superior freezing along the shore, please avoid if possible and be safe if you are near Brighton Beach, the Lakewalk, Canal Park, Park Point, and other shoreline areas. These areas may

be impacted by high waves and become treacherous in this storm.

A portion of Harbor Drive behind the DECC is temporarily closed to traffic due to wave height and ice from the harbor on the road.

For more information on our snow and ice policy, please visit https://duluthmn.gov/snow/.

The City thanks residents for their patience and understanding as crews work to maintain roads during these weather events. We will continue to monitor the conditions and provide updates as we are able. Please stay safe while traveling.