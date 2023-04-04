Funeral For Late Judge Sally Tarnowski At The End Of April, Community Invited

DULUTH, Minn. — Funeral arrangements have been made in honor of St. Louis County Judge Sally Tarnowski who died last month.

Judge Tarnowski was stuck by a vehicle while out on a jog in Venice, Florida on March 6.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. April 27 at the DECC in the Lake Superior Ballroom. The community is invited to attend.

Anyone who would like to send flowers can deliver them to the DECC at Attn: Business Office/Judge Sally Tarnowski Memorial, 350 Harbor Dr., Duluth, MN 55802 on April 26.

Other memorials can be sent to the Sixth District Mental Health Court at 2327 West 1st Street, Suite 302, Duluth, MN 58802, as well as the Damiano Center.

Judge Tarnowski served as the Chief Judge of the Sixth Judicial District from 2016 to 2020. She most recently served as a St. Louis County Judge in Duluth. She was 63 years old.