Gabbie Hughes Makes U.S. National Team for 2023 Women’s World Championship

Hughes finished her college career fifth all-time at UMD in scoring with 214 points.

DULUTH, Minn.- Gabbie Hughes may have finished up her Bulldog career just a few weeks ago.

But, she will hit the ice once again this week donning the red, white, and blue for Team USA at the Women’s World Championship.

Hughes is one of 25 players selected to represent Team USA. This will also be her IIHF debut as she has yet to compete in a national game.

Team USA’s first game will be tomorrow against Japan. Puck drop is at 2pm in Canada.