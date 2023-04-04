School Closings and Delays April 4 & 5, 2023

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College — Closing at 5 p.m.

Hermantown Public Schools — After-school activities canceled.

Lakeview Christian Academy — Closed April 5.

Lake Superior College — Closing at 5pm. LSC will be closed all day Wednesday, reopening as usual on Thursday April 6.

School District of Superior — After-school activities canceled, elementary after-school childcare program will remain open.

University of Minnesota-Duluth — reduced operations starting 5:00 p.m. Only essential employees must report. Campus operations will resume at noon on Wednesday. Students are asked to check canvas and their email. At the discretion of the faculty member, classes may be moved to remote delivery during this time.

UW-Superior — All on-campus classes canceled starting at 1:00 p.m. All on-campus classes for Wednesday, April 5 will move to an online format.