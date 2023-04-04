Several Wisconsin OB/GYNs Support Janet Protasiewicz for Supreme Court

WISCONSIN — Monday morning, supporters of Judge Janet Protasiewicz held a virtual press conference to discuss why they are endorsing her for the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Those in attendance included several Wisconsin OB/GYNs and medical students advocating for a woman’s right to abortion. They say current laws on abortion are outdated and put unnecessary burdens, stress, and risks on both the women seeking care, and their providers. Attorney General Josh Kaul recently filed a lawsuit to challenge the state’s 1849 abortion law that bans most abortions. The lawsuit could reach the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

“As physicians, we want to be clear. The election for Supreme Court tomorrow, is about women’s health, and their freedom to make medical decisions that include abortion. And that’s why hundreds of physicians in Wisconsin are united and urging voters to vote for Judge Janet Protasiewicz,” said Dr. Shefaali Sharma OB/GYN who works in Madison.

The polls open at 7 am Tuesday and close at 8 pm. As long as you are in line by 8 pm, you will be able to cast your ballot.