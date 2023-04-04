Superior’s Kloe Zentkowski Commits to Play Basketball at Michigan Tech

She would average nearly 12 points and eight rebounds per game for the Spartans this past season.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Superior junior guard Kloe Zentkowski knows who her next team will be.

Zentkowski announced her commitment to Michigan Tech late last week.

She would average nearly 12 points and eight rebounds per game for the Spartans this past season.

Her efforts on the court made her an honorable mention on the All Lake Superior conference team.

The 6’1 guard is also versatile on the court and can play all five positions.