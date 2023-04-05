Duluth Parks And Recreation Announces Chester Creek Concert Series Dates

Emma Propp,

Chester Creek

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Parks and Recreation is looking ahead to summer with an announcement of the 40th Annual Chester Creek Concert Series starting in June.

The free family-friendly concerts take place Tuesday nights at Chester Park on East Skyline Parkway.

The concerts will start at 7 p.m. in June and July and 6:30 p.m. for the August dates.

  • June 13 Rich Mattson and the Northstars Cosmic Rock &Roll
  • June 20 Listening Party Folk Rock
  • June 27 Sorta Country Country/Rock
  • July 11 Aly Aleigha Transcendent Indie-Folk
  • July 18 North Shore Big Band Swing/Dance/Big Band
  • July 25 Jojo Green Pop Fusion
  • Aug. 1 Ross Thorn Folk/Country
  • Aug. 8 The Most Wanted Variety Covers
  • Aug. 15 Fish Heads Bluegrass/Rock/Country
  • Aug. 22 Rain Date

For more information, click here.

