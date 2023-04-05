Duluth Parks And Recreation Announces Chester Creek Concert Series Dates
DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Parks and Recreation is looking ahead to summer with an announcement of the 40th Annual Chester Creek Concert Series starting in June.
The free family-friendly concerts take place Tuesday nights at Chester Park on East Skyline Parkway.
The concerts will start at 7 p.m. in June and July and 6:30 p.m. for the August dates.
- June 13 Rich Mattson and the Northstars Cosmic Rock &Roll
- June 20 Listening Party Folk Rock
- June 27 Sorta Country Country/Rock
- July 11 Aly Aleigha Transcendent Indie-Folk
- July 18 North Shore Big Band Swing/Dance/Big Band
- July 25 Jojo Green Pop Fusion
- Aug. 1 Ross Thorn Folk/Country
- Aug. 8 The Most Wanted Variety Covers
- Aug. 15 Fish Heads Bluegrass/Rock/Country
- Aug. 22 Rain Date
For more information, click here.