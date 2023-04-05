Duluth Police Department Survey to Measure Racial Bias

DULUTH, MINN. — The Duluth Police Department is renewing its goals to build trust with the community. Now, along with a group of community leaders, the city has launched a racial bias audit of its policing practices. As part of the audit, a survey has been created for Duluth residents to share their perspectives on policing in the city.

The survey is online here and will remain open through April 16, 2023. Residents 16 years and older, and others who spend a considerable amount of time in Duluth are eligible to complete this survey.

The purpose of this survey is to provide insight into BIPOC community members’ interactions with officers, awareness of the Duluth Citizen Review Board, and opinions about the accessibility of the current complaint process.

The goal of the racial bias audit is to determine what the city’s police department does well, where it needs improvement, and what it needs to change to follow best practices.