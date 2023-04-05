Easter Storytime And Crafts At Superior Public Library

SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Superior Public Library is preparing for the weekend with an Easter themed story time.

Every Tuesday the library puts on a story time for kids to come enjoy. These readings are open for families to bring their young children where they can meet and play with other kids their age.

Tuesday was all about incorporating the Easter spirit as a librarian engaged the children with storytelling followed by singing, dancing, and crafts. The Public Library provides great learning opportunities for all ages and families.

“I love doing story time, I mean it’s always something new and we have new kids coming in and new books all the time and new themes and new songs and it’s just fun to do and it’s always different,” said Kayleen Dolan, librarian.

The Superior Library hosts many various events for adults and children. Visit the Superior Public Library website for more information on upcoming events.