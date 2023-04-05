Lake County Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Career Expo In Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — As the end of the school year approaches, it’s time for students to start thinking about their future. And what better way than hosting a career fair at the high school in Two Harbors.

The Lake County Chamber of Commerce is working on hosting career fairs all across the Northland. With the recent employment shortages, these fairs help local businesses reach out to the public and potential future employees.

Over 60 businesses are registered to show job opportunities and possible career paths in our region. Here is what Ariel Novak, a regional sales coordinator had to say about employment shortages.

“Everybody has got a now hiring sign up and we are all fighting over the same people. It’s one of those where, again people have their choice in what kind of jobs they want, so they’re looking for benefits, compensation, culture, so many different things. So, it’s fun to keep seeing the same faces at all the different career fairs, but at the same time we try to help each other out in finding some good people,” said Novak.

While helping out local employers, this job fair also benefits the students at Two Harbors High School. It provides them with an opportunity to work on their resume and receive career guidance and assistance.

“They had a lot of local businesses here and then some more chain businesses that we have in our area, and kids can look for jobs or look for opportunities outside of school. Like I know the army was here and a lot of colleges were here too, and then we have clubs upstairs, my club is down here. For kids to look at clubs they want to join when they hit nineth grade because right now, we have a lot of middle schoolers that come here too,” said Brie Svendsen, student at Two Harbors High School.

These career fair’s work to establish the local job market with reliant employees and provide career resources for young students.