School Closings and Delays April 4 & 5, 2023

Ashland Schools – Closed April 5

Duluth Edison Charter Schools – Closed April 5

Esko Schools — E-learning April 5

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College — Closing at 5 p.m.

Grand Rapids School District – Closed April 5.

Hermantown Public Schools — Closed April 5.

Hibbing Schools – Closed April 5 (no e-learning).

Lakeview Christian Academy — Closed April 5.

Lake Superior School District – Closed April 5.

Lake Superior College — Closed April 5, reopening as usual on Thursday April 6.

Maple School District – Closed April 5.

Mesabi East Schools — E-learning April 5.

Montessori School of Duluth – Closed April 5.

School District of Superior — After-school activities canceled April 4, elementary after-school childcare program will remain open.

South Shore School District – E-learning April 5.

Solon Springs School District – E-learning April 5.

University of Minnesota-Duluth — Campus operations will resume at noon April 5. Students are asked to check canvas and their email. At the discretion of the faculty member, classes may be moved to remote delivery during this time.

UW-Superior — Classes for April 5 will move to an online format.