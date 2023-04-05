The Arena League Awards Duluth with New Indoor Football Team

The yet to be named Duluth team will play their home games at the DECC arena beginning in June 2024.

DULUTH, Minn.- In early February, there were reports that Duluth was one of the choices on a fan vote for a arena football league team set to begin in 2024.

Fast forward to Wednesday.

“The Arena League is here to announce that Duluth will be one of the four teams that will be a part of our season starting in June of 2024,” said commissioner Tim Brown.

The team agreed to a three-year lease and will play five home games each season.

League advisor Tommy Benizio says in his visits leading up to the announcement on Wednesday, he knew it was a match made in heaven.

“I was so charmed with Duluth from the first minute I saw it. I just couldn’t believe at the time the Christmas lights were up, that was amazing. How gorgeous that arena looks, the hill here and the lake so I knew really quickly that this was a place that I wanted to make sure that they were awarded a team. Meeting with the city officials and the arena made it clear that this is a good home for the Arena League,” said Benizio.

As for what players they are looking at, commissioner Tim Brown says they’re on a wide range search to find the best.

“If you can play, you can play. We have a professional recruiting company out there doing that right now. We’re going to have the best that’s available forsure. These kids you know they think about the XFL, all that stuff. When that doesn’t happen, they understand now that there’s still some place else they can go,” added Brown.

The league is encouraging fans to come up with a name for the new Duluth team.

The name that is picked will be revealed in May at a press conference.

Then in June, the logo is set to be unveiled.

Finally to close out the summer, Duluth will have their new head coach as that will be announced in August.

For more details, visit www.alduluth.com