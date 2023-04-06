2 Escape House Fire In Alango Township

ALANGO TOWNSHIP, Minn. — 2 people escaped a house fire in Alango Township near Cook around 1:15 a.m. Thursday.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office a 911 call came in from a 43-year-old man who could see smoke coming from the house. Another 911 call was made from the owner of the house, a 67-year-old woman who was the man’s aunt.

Due to the smoke the aunt was unable to help her nephew.

When law enforcement arrived, the Sheriff’s Office says the 43-year-old had jumped out the second-story window to escape and was brought to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation and other minor injuries.

The 67-year-old woman got out of the house on her own and was brought to a hotel for the night with no injuries.

Officials say that damage to the house is substantial.