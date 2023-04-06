8th Annual Cabin Fever Reliever Rescheduled For April 23

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Some good news for folk and classical music fans.. The 8th Annual Cabin Fever Reliever has been rescheduled after being cancelled in March due to weather.

The new date is Sunday, April 23 at Two Harbors High School.

A wide range of local talent will be showcased including solo artists and full-on band ensembles performing everything from folk music to classical. Not to mention the emcee is the One-Man Band, Steve Solkela.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for seniors and students, and children 5 and under get in for free.