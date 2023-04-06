Duluth East Guard Jobe Juenemann to Play College Hoops at Bemidji State

DULUTH, Minn.- After helping lead the Duluth East boys basketball team to a 20-8 record this past season and finishing in the section 7AAAA semifinals, forward Jobe Juenemann announced his college commitment late Wednesday night.

Juenemann will make the two hour and 45 minute drive to Bemidji to play for the Beavers of Bemidji State next season.

The senior would average 16.3 points per game while shooting 41 percent from beyond the three point arc. He could get it done at the charity stripe as well, knocking down 82 percent of his free throw attempts.

Following the season, Juenemann would go on to play in DAYBA Border Battle All-Star Game, where he was MVP. He also played in the MBCA All-Star Series.