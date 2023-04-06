Family Visits Duluth For Spring Break Amidst Snowstorm

DULUTH, Minn. — For one family visiting Duluth, the mess of a storm didn’t bother them at all.. they actually loved it.

The McKinney family is from Minneapolis. They drove up to Duluth for spring break.

After hearing about the snowstorm and wild winds, they extended their trip just so they could get up close and personal with the crazy waves on Lake Superior.

They even moved the table in their hotel room right up to the window to watch out.

“The waves are magical. I mean we have just been “ooing” and “awwing” watching the change and how the waves have come in. It has just been really a beautiful weather event to get to watch,” said Ellie McKinney, visiting from Minneapolis.

The family is excited to stick around and see what else the weather has in store for them.