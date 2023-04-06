Police: Man, 19, Robbed Cab Driver At Gunpoint In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A 19-year-old man was arrested Thursday after police said he robbed a cab driver at gunpoint in Duluth.

The call for help came in around 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

A cab driver said they picked up the suspect in the area of 1st Avenue East and 4th Street before the suspect demanded money while holding a gun.

The suspect, who is a Duluth resident, then fled the scene.

Investigators located and arrested the suspect at 3:50 p.m. in the 100 block of East 3rd Street.

He was booked in jail “on an arrest warrant for 1st Degree Aggravated Robbery, Threats of Violence, and 2nd Degree Assault charges,” according to a news release.

A firearm was also located and seized during a search warrant.