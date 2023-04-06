Superior City FC Men’s Team Reveals First Two Players on Roster

Lumsden and Gonzalez both played for the Hayward Wolfpack last season.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The newly formed Superior City FC men’s soccer squad has announced the first two players on their roster.

And both have ties to the Twin Ports. First up is forward Mally Lumsden. Lumsden played collegiately at St. Scholastica and most recently he suited up for the Hayward Wolfpack. Just last season, he led the WPASL with 26 goals.

Joining Lumsden on the roster is Hermantown native Siji Gonzalez. Gonzalez just spent this past winter training with a pro team in Mexico.