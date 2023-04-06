Superior Fire Department Promotes and Bolsters Ranks

COVID Delayed Overdue Recognition

The Superior Fire Department held a special ceremony Thursday for men and women who have been working quietly, and patiently.

Both new and veteran members of the department were sworn in, honored and recognized. Proud family members and friends were there for the big moments.

Thanks to the familiar refrain, “Due to COVID,” there had not been a ceremony like this since March of 2020. But a lot had been happening even without the pomp and circumstance, including the Chief himself getting the job three months ago.

“Five new firefighters being sworn in today, a couple new Captains being promoted, a couple drivers being promoted, as well as me as Fire Chief, our Assistant Chief, and two Battalion Chiefs,” said Superior Fire Chief Camron Vollbrecht. “So, we’re going to be swearing in about half our command staff today, because it’s been time since we did this last.”

Chief Vollbrecht says the department is a young one, with two-thirds of the department having less than ten years on the job. For one of the new faces, Aidan Kealey-Swenson, his journey started with a high school career day in Duluth.

“I went to the firefighters there in Lakeside and did an interview with them. And I interviewed them, like asked them about what the job is like, and how it is,” said Kealey-Swenson.

“And they just kept telling me it was the best job in the world, and it was such a pleasure serving the community and helping others. I had never thought of it before then, before that career day project, but then after that it was like, hmmm…seems like something I want to do. Seems like something that would be really fun to do. And then going into burning buildings and cutting up cars and doing all that seems like a lot of fun, too,” Kealey-Swenson said.

Chief Vollbrecht says that firefighters typically shy away from the limelight, but he says it is important that they be recognized and thanked as first responders being called in to help the community.