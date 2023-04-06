UMD Football Releases Regular Season Schedule for 2023 Season

The Bulldogs will open up the year with an opponent they haven't seen since 1998.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD football released their schedule for the upcoming 2023 season on Thursday.

The Bulldogs will open up the year with an opponent they haven’t seen since 1998. It’ll be Northern Michigan and UMD at Malosky Stadium on August 31st to kick off the season. That game will also be the first non-conference game the Bulldogs have played in the regular season since 2011.

Other notables include contests against Winona State and Wayne State in week five and week six. The Dogs have not met those NSIC foes since 2021.

UMD will then close out the year in a road game against MSU-Mankato on November 11th.