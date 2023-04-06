Wilderness Drops Series Opener with Wisconsin Windigo

Minnesota and Wisconsin continue their series, Friday from Northwoods Credit Union Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:15 PM.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness clinched a playoff berth last weekend, now the team battles for home ice advantage with the Midwest Division leading, Wisconsin Windigo.

The Windigo scored early in the second period. The Wilderness unable to respond, falling 1-0 in the series opener.

Minnesota and Wisconsin continue their series, Friday from Northwoods Credit Union Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:15 PM.