CASDA And UWS Collaborate On Clothesline Project

SUPERIOR, Wis. — CASDA and UWS have collaborated on a national movement involving t-shirts for Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

It’s the Clothesline Project where domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors are telling their stories through decorating a t-shirt. Those t-shirts are being hung all around Swenson Hall at UWS to be on display throughout the month.

It is a powerful reminder to those that sexual violence is a widespread issue impacting many of our community members.

“So, the Clothesline Project is like a visual display of like healing. So, survivors can have time to write down maybe their past thoughts and how they’ve transformed and healed. And it’s just a time for them to be able to share how they’re feeling with the community and then it’s hung in a way that its anonymous,” said Ellie Waring, Sexual Assault Program Coordinator at CASDA.

CASDA has many resources for those who are experiencing sexual abuse or have experienced it in the past. To learn more, click this link.