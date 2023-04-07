Dining Out a Long-standing Easter Tradition

Area restaurants and buffets popular for families on Easter

Easter meals are celebrated in different ways by families. Of course, cooking at home is one tradition, but dining out is another.

It looked deceptively quiet Friday afternoon, but the restaurant at the Barker’s Island Inn will be filled come Sunday. Preparations are underway for their annual Easter Buffet, which has now been a tradition for over thirty years.

Families will return to the table this year carrying plates of lemon-pepper haddock, barbeque kielbasa, champagne chicken, and of course, ham.

The chef doesn’t come up with the great food decisions alone. Customers and other staffers contribute as well.

“The management team does. We’ll all sit down, kind of decide what goes best,” said Assistant Manager Wendy Bell. “We listen to our guests as they’re coming through the line. We’ll go up and talk to them as they’re dining, see what kind of feedback they have for us. ‘What would you like to see on our next buffet?’ ”

Just how popular is their buffet? Well, so popular that Barker’s Island is fully booked for Easter reservations. But, if you’d like to kick back for the next big celebration–they are taking reservations for Mother’s Day.