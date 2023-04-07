Man Charged in Duluth Cab Driver Robbery

DULUTH, Minn. — A 19-year-old man was charged Friday for allegedly robbing a cab driver at gunpoint in Duluth.

The criminal complaint says the man is Jaquiel Joseph Omiga. He appeared in court Friday morning. He is charged with aggravated, first-degree robbery, and threats of violence with a reckless disregard of the risk. He turned 19 this week.

The criminal complaint says that Omiga pointed a gun at the taxi driver and told him to give him all his money. He then allegedly threatened to kill the driver when he didn’t think the driver had given him all his cash.

The robbery happened shortly after 4:30 Thursday morning in the area of North First Avenue East and 4th Street, above downtown Duluth. The taxi had picked up Omiga at a Kwik Trip in Superior. The complaint says store surveillance video showed Omiga’s face, and police officers recognized his photo from a previous arrest.

Omiga was arrested on the taxi robbery charge late Thursday afternoon, just a few blocks from where the robbery had taken place.