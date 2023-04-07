New Location For Yellow Bike Coffee In Duluth’s Airport Business Park

DULUTH, Minn. — One of Duluth’s popular coffee shops is back up and running in a new location.

Yellow Bike Coffee is now located in Duluth’s Airport Business Park. Making the best of a sudden change, employees spent the past few months building, painting, and decorating their new space in a former industrial garage.

“We did everything. I painted the floor we like yeah, sprayed the walls. Yeah, we had like a spray gun painted the stairs. We were like nailing things in and finishing up on everything,” said Gretchen and Sahra, Barista and Head Barista.

Currently serving espresso, locally made pastries, and other goodies out of their licensed mobile trailer, owner Shannon Cornelius tells us that the work has just begun.

“We acquired this building in the fall of last year and we said to ourselves, ‘how could we make a garage interesting.’ So, we replaced that door made it all sunshiny, we cut this whole thing half open. So, there’s a whole seating loft area up there,” said Cornelius.

In addition to roasting, a full coffee bar, and food, future plans include office spaces, overnight stays, and even a studio for media productions like podcasts. Yellow Bike Coffee is located at 4411 Venture Boulevard, open from 6 a.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. on weekends until 5 p.m.