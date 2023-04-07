Peep Artwork on Display in Superior

Superior, Wisc. — A sweet new contest at the Fairlawn Mansion in Superior is happening Saturday and preparations were underway Friday.

It’s called Studio One Photography’s first annual Northland Peeps Art show where you can enter peeps-themed art into a contest to win fun prizes.

There are around 20 works of art including a ‘peep-eroni pizza’, a statue of liberty, and a giant cake. The peeps will be judged on Saturday and one judge is our very own Dan Hanger.

The winner of the peep event will be announced at 3:15 on Saturday.

For those who can’t make the event tomorrow, the artwork will be on display until April 16.