Vikre Distillery Breaks Down the Non-Alcohol Cocktail Trend

DULUTH, Minn. — Non-alcohol cocktails are making their way more and more into the booze industry, as places like Vikre Distillery offer a range of “zero-proof” drinks with all the flavor and artisanship of a classic cocktail.

Owner Emily Vikre joined FOX21 on the morning newscast Friday morning to talk about why she finds it important to offer non-alcohol concoctions along with alcohol infused.

FOX21’s Social Media Manager Emma Propp joined the morning show to taste test a beat and lime infused zero-proof drink made live by Vikre.