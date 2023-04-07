Wilderness Salvage Split with Windigo in Final Regular Season Home Series

Kevin Marx Noren, Oliver Stumpel, and Sawyer Scholl would all score for the Wilderness in the contest.

CLOQUET, Minn.- The Minnesota Wilderness bounced back on Friday, defeating the Wisconsin Windigo 3 to 2 at home.

Next up, Minnesota will travel to Chippewa Falls to face the Steel in their final regular season series.

Puck drop for game one is set for 7 PM on April 14th.