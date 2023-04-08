AAD Shriners Host Easter Bunny and Kids for Breakfast

DULUTH, MINN. — The Easter Bunny will not only be busy overnight as he delivers his goodies, but he was also busy all day in and around Duluth posing for pictures.

This morning he was in Hermantown at the AAD Shrine and Event Center where the annual breakfast with the Easter Bunny was taking place. The breakfast event began in 2018 and continues because the children love it.

“It’s really a community event for the children,” said Kevin Baker, the Past Potentate for the AAD Shrine. “We’ve got all the kids over here and they’re playing games and seeing the Easter Bunny over there. They get to have food, decorate an egg, and just have a good time.”

Many people have heard of the Shriners, some because of the circus they bring to town, and others from the television ads asking for donations for Shriners Hospitals. There are nearly two dozen Shrine Hospitals in the United States.

“Our main focus is the Shriners Hospitals for kids and that’s why we do a lot of things to raise money so we can take care of the kids that need orthopedic surgery or burn centers and things like that. That’s why we’re here, we just enjoy doing that.”

The Shriners Hospital in Minnesota is now 100 years old. It is located in Woodbury after moving from its long-time home in Minneapolis.

And on April 15th and 16th the 101st AAD Shrine Circus will be held in Duluth. There will be two shows on Saturday and one on Sunday at the Amsoil Arena.