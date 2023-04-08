Kids Hunt for Eggs at Northern Communities Credit Union

DULUTH, Minn. –April is youth month at Northern Communities Credit Union, and just in time for Easter as they hosted a kid’s egg hunt.

Dozens of eggs were hidden around the snow-filled parking lot of the credit union this morning.

Kids were welcome to find as many as possible and collected the prizes and candies within the plastic eggs.

At the door golden eggs with a dollar coin were gifted to the prize seeking children.

The Easter event is annual and the credit union plans to continue the tradition for years to come.

“As a credit Union we mostly see adults, and so, when we have events like this for the children it just brings a different energy, a really fun youthful energy, which is kind of what youth months is about for us,” Melissa Weisser, NCCYOU Marketing Specialist, said.

NCCYOU hopes to get children involved at their credit union through financial education.

Kids up to 12 years old who become a member at NCCU will be entered for the chance to win a scooter or a bike.