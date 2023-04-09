2 Injured Trying To Save Animals In Barn Fire

SKELTON TOWNSHIP, Minn. – Two people were injured Saturday night while trying to save animals stuck in a barn that caught on fire.

The man and woman sustained burns and smoke inhalation, according to the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office. They were taken to Essentia Hospital Moose Lake to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The fire broke out around 10:20 p.m. in a barn on the 3000 block of M T Nelson Road.

“An undetermined number of goats and rabbits perished as a result of the fire,” according to a news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but authorities said they do not believe it’s suspicious.