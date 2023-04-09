Duluth’s Third Taco Bell Closer To Opening

DULUTH, Minn. – A future Taco Bell in Duluth is showing signs of being closer to opening.

The shell of the fast-food restaurant at the corner of London Road and 21st Avenue East is now up, as well as the installation of some windows.

It was in June of 2018 when Taco Bell announced it was moving into this spot, but there was little movement on the property until last October.

A BP gas station used to operate out of the location. It closed in 2017.

This will be Duluth’s third Taco Bell location.

The newest location will become neighbors to McDonald’s, Burger King, Subway and Taco John’s.