Fairlawn Mansion Hosts ‘MasterPeeps’ Art Contest

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Peeps took over the Fairlawn Mansion Saturday for a big “MasterPeeps” art contest.

FOX 21’s Dan Hanger was one of the judges.

There were three categories – youngsters, individuals, and groups/families.

There were many creative designs and ideas, like the Aerial Lift Bridge, a fancy necklace and even a slide dog race creations.

A big life-sized Peep was hanging out, along with the Easter Bunny.

The top three winners in each category got fun prizes.