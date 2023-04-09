Fairlawn Mansion Hosts ‘MasterPeeps’ Art Contest
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Peeps took over the Fairlawn Mansion Saturday for a big “MasterPeeps” art contest.
FOX 21’s Dan Hanger was one of the judges.
There were three categories – youngsters, individuals, and groups/families.
There were many creative designs and ideas, like the Aerial Lift Bridge, a fancy necklace and even a slide dog race creations.
A big life-sized Peep was hanging out, along with the Easter Bunny.
The top three winners in each category got fun prizes.