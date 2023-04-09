London Road ICO Gas Station Shuts Down, Owner Invites Development Ideas

DULUTH, Minn. — A longtime locally owned gas station in a prime location along Duluth’s London Road has shut down.

The gas pumps have been removed at the ICO at the corner of 21st Avenue East and London Road.

Inter City Oil CEO Judy Weber told FOX 21 on Sunday that it’s “ICO’s desire to work on developing” the parcel of land.

She said the property is too small for a Kwik Trip, but ICO will be “inviting other developers to present some great ideas for this property.”

In the meantime, a sign on the front door Sunday encouraged customers to visit the ICO in Canal Park.