Two More Candidates Announce Run For Duluth City Council

DULUTH, Minn. — Two more people have announced they’re running for Duluth City Council seats.

Wendy Durrwachter is running for Dist. 1.

She says she will “focus on doing the work to ensure Duluth stays a great place to call home.”

Durrwachter was a single mother of two who supported her family mostly as a restaurant server.

She’s now a composer whose musical works have been performed across the country.

She lives in Lakeside.

Meanwhile, community organizer Salaam Witherspoon is running for Dist. 4.

She was born and raised in Duluth and is the youngest of 11 children.

She has two children of her own and lives in Lincoln Park.

In a news release Witherspoon said, “I want the people of this district to realize how much power they have, as well as how much better we will do if we work together. It only works if we all do it.”