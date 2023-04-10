Brooke Olson Named Finalist for D2 Honda Athlete of the Year for Basketball

Olson is coming off a season in which she led the Bulldogs to their first-ever appearance in an NCAA title game.

DULUTH, Minn.- Another prestigious honor for UMD graduate forward Brooke Olson.

Olson was named a finalist for the D2 Honda Athlete of the Year award for basketball on Monday.

Olson averaged an impressive 28.5 points per game and 19.6 rebounds per game during that tournament run.

The award winner will be announced in June.