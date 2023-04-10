CSS Softball Settles for Split in Home-Opening Doubleheader with Concordia (MN)

CSS (11-9) will next play at Augsburg for a doubleheader on Tuesday. First pitch of game one is set for 3:30 PM.

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Scholastica softball team finally was able to play on campus on Monday. They would go on to split a doubleheader with Concordia (MN).

In game one, the Cobbers would hang on against the Saints as they picked up the 7 to 4 victory.

Then in game two, the Saints battled back for another close contest that went their way 7 to 6.

