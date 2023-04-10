Duluth Lions Club Announces Pancake Breakfast Date

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Lions Club announced the date of their annual pancake breakfast.

This year the breakfast will be held at the DECC on May 4th from 6 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. The Lions Club says the goal is to serve 10,000 people and raise $100,000.

These events serve as a large fundraiser to give back to the community. Last year, the Lions Club returned $50,000 for youth programs and much more.

Tickets are available at Holiday gas stations in the area and 7 other locations.

The breakfast will include all you can eat pancakes, sausage, orange juice or milk, and coffee. Tickets are $8 and $10 at the door. Children under four get in for free with an adult.