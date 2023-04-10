Duluth Police Arrest Man For Attempted Robbery

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Police Department arrested a man after he attempted to rob someone using a bat Sunday night.

Duluth Police say it happened around 10:50 p.m. at 2nd Avenue East and 1st Street.

According to a press release, the victim said they were walking when a 20-year-old came up to them demanding money and hit them in the leg with a bat causing injury.

After reviewing surveillance cameras, the police department was able to locate the suspect and arrest him.

The 20-year-old man from Duluth was taken to the St. Louis County Jail on pending charges of Attempted Aggravated Robbery.

The victim and the suspect did not know each other.