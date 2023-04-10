Duluth Public Library Security Assessment

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Public Library continues to review safety within its downtown branch after a rise in violence and disturbances since the pandemic.

Guidepost Solutions recently completed the assessment, which included getting input from library staff.

It found more than 90% of staff have experienced a unsafe situation at the library.

The assessment also studied the crime around the area of the library and the rest of Duluth.

“As I imagine you’re aware, the mission of the Duluth Public Library is to be safe and welcoming for all the people in the community, in recent years and especially after the library reopened following a long closure due to COVID, we’re finding that more and more people coming through our doors are struggling,” said Carla Powers, Duluth Public Library Manager.

The city accepted the libraries proposal of the assessment in June of last year after an assault of a staff member, among other complaints.

Two library Safety Specialist were also approved within the downtown branch to help manage problem visitors and detour future ones.