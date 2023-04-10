Fire Destroys Grand Marais Eatery Three Years Since Downtown Businesses Burned

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. — A longtime business in Grand Marais was destroyed by fire Monday — almost three years to the day after fire destroyed three business nearby.

Sydney’s Frozen Custard & Wood-Fired Pizza went up in flames around 11:30 a.m., according to WTIP North Shore Community Radio.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Click here to see images and video from the scene by Boreal Community Media.