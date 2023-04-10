Jurassic Park Experience Coming to the DECC this Summer

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC announced Monday their plans to bring Jurassic Park back to the big screen in a big way.

The film will be put on at the DECC’s Symphony Hall with a live performance by the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra (DSSO). To do this, the film will have all of the music stripped out and have its entire score played by the full 81 member DSSO.

An experience like this hasn’t happened for many years at the DECC and organizers say it’s the perfect time and film to do it as this year is the 30th anniversary of Jurassic Park.

“This is one of those films that is multi-generational and so you’ll see a lot of families here. And for a lot of folks, we haven’t seen Jurassic Park on the big screen for a long time and so just watching it on a screen that helps fill the stage with the symphony is going to be an experience on a variety of levels,” DECC Executive Director, Dan Hartman says.

The Executive Director of the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra says adding the live music element, with sound effects, brings the whole movie experience to life.

“If you just listen to a show or movie with like no volume and just everything stripped out, you realize you’re missing something. But, with this music and the swells when the action happens or when there’s music when there’s not action happening, it helps propel the story forward and you’ll really, I think, experience something that’s magical and touching; like when you actually hear and see it alive,” DSSO Executive Director, Brandon VanWaeyenberghe says.

Ticket sales will start this Friday, April 14th for the live Jurassic Park film experience which will take place August 19th.