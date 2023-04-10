Overhead Sign Work On Highway 53 In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — Starting Monday night work will be done on overhead signs on Highway 53 in Duluth.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says this is part of the Highway 53 sign replacement project.

Work will happen on overhead signs from Piedmont Avenue, then going north towards Midway Road.

Drivers can expect to see some short-term lane closures in those areas from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. MnDOT says work is expected to last about a week.

Work will then resume in Virginia and move south.