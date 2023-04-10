Wendy Durrwachter Officially Announces City Council Candidacy

DULUTH, Minn. — Composer Wendy Durrwachter has officially announced that she is running for Duluth City Council for District One.

Durrwachter is a single mother of two who says she supported her family mostly as a restaurant server before pursuing her passion of composing.

Her two kids graduated from Duluth’s public school system and she says she wants to work on making quality childcare more available in Duluth.

Durrwachter also plans on fighting for more quality affordable housing in the city and to create more career opportunities.

“I know what it is like to have your kids leave after high school and wonder if they would be able to return to the city that they grew up in, we all want our kids to have opportunities right here in Duluth to follow their passions and start their careers and to know that this city will have everything they need to build their lives here,” said Wendy Durrwachter, Duluth City Council District One Candidate.

Minnesota State Senator Jen McEwen spoke on Durrwachters leadership at the candidacy announcement. The two met through volunteering with Duluth for Clean Water.