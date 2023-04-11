City Of Proctor: ‘Immediately Reduce Water Usage’; Sanitary Sewers, Manholes ‘Full’

PROCTOR, Minn. — The city of Proctor is asking citizens and businesses to immediately reduce water usage, according to a news release just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

This is not a boil notice.

“At approximately 4:20 PM Tuesday, April 11, 2023 City of Proctor wastewater staff notified city administration the city sanitary sewer lines and manholes are full because of groundwater entering the system,” said Jessica Rich, city administrator.

All residents and businesses are being asked to “severely limit” water usage until further notice. This includes avoiding washing dishes, doing laundry, and taking showers and baths.

“It’s critical for residents and businesses to reduce water use because added usage puts more pressure on the system and could lead to sewage overflows into basements and property,” Rich said.

Homeowners experiencing water or wastewater emergencies are advised to call Proctor City Hall at 218-624-3641 to report the issue.

“City staff is doing their best to answer calls but callers should leave a message with their name, address and contact information,” Rich said.