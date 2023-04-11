Duluth Man Arrested After Stealing Trailer and Fleeing From Police

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth man was arrested after allegedly stealing a trailer from a business and fleeing from police officers.

The Duluth Police Department says they helped assist the Proctor Police Department on Monday around 4:50 p.m. to find a stolen trailer.

Authorities say the trailer and suspected vehicle were located on Highway 2 and West Skyline Parkway. They then found the 27-year-old suspect who fled from officers on foot from Highway 2/I-35 to the Lake Superior Zoo.

Police say the man jumped into Kingsbury Creek to get away and then got into perimeter fencing at the zoo, where he was then arrested. Authorities say that area was not in an exhibit where animals are located.

The man was taken to the St. Louis County Jail on pending charges of Theft and Fleeing.

The Hermantown Police Department also assisted in the incident.

Fox21 does not normally name suspects until they are formally charged.

The Lake Superior Zoo released the following statement: