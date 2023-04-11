Duluth Marshall’s Anna Hron Pursues Dreams of Playing Baseball

Catch the full story Wednesday night for this week's Northern Star.

DULUTH, Minn.- Baseball season is finally coming around in the Northland and one local high school team has welcome a new player to their roster, one that says she’s proud to play like a girl.

Anna Hron, a sophomore at Duluth Marshall, has always had a passion for baseball but felt softball was the only route for her. Now, Anna has made the switch to baseball fulltime and hopes to be an inspiration for other girls who have an interest in the game.

“To all the little girls out there who are worried about if they’re going to be able to have a place to play or worried about if they’re going to be left out, it’s important to know that they can be ground breakers and that they can find opportunities to play even if it’s hard, they’re going to make it through and to just love doing what you do and make the most out of every opportunity you get,” say Hron.

“I think it takes a lot of courage to go from all female sports to an all male sport and a lot of courage to do that. She’s got a tremendous amount of passion for the game of baseball and it’s a transition for sure, but she works her butt off and she brings a lot of strong character qualities to our program,” says Hilltopper head coach Nick Garramone.

