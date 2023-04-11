Fitger’s 5-K Goes Zero Waste

DULUTH, Minn. — With warm weather comes race season as the Fitger’s 5-K is right around the corner, and this year it brings a new sustainable plan.

This years race lands on April 22nd which happens to be Earth Day, so in honor of the green day Grandma’s Marathon-Duluth plans on making the race zero-waste.

In partnership with a company called Hiccup, 3,000 reusable cups will be available at water stations.

Runner shirts will be made of recycled polyester and age division awards will be marigold flower boxes.

The Fitger’s 5-K is just the first step in the process of the goal of eventually making the famous Grandma’s Marathon less environmentally impactful.

“This is where we go next, and I think a lot of people ask us, you know, what’s next for Grandma’s Marathon, how do you keep moving? How do you keep getting better? We can’t necessarily get bigger, but we can get better in a lot of ways and this has become one of the leading pillars that we’re working towards over the next several years,” said Zach Schneider, Grandmas Marathon Marketing and Public Relations Director.

The 15,00 person race will start at 9 A.M. in front of Fitger’s.

The Earth Day 5-K still has 500 spots open, but hurry because they fill up quick.