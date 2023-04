DULUTH, Minn. — Traffic through the I-35 Twin Ports Interchange Project will be changing on Wednesday.

Drivers will see two-lane, two-way traffic on the northbound side of I-35 between Wednesday and Friday.

This will allow for girders to go up and deck forming to unfold over the southbound lanes of I-35.

The southbound off-ramp to 27th Avenue West will also be closed during this time.